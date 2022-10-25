Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 10.3%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) shares fell 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 30,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 56,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Robex Resources Trading Down 10.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.36 million for the quarter.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

