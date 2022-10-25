Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $641,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,532,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after purchasing an additional 212,239 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,263 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

