Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,746 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.