Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAR. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

