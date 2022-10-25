Rune Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Rune token can now be bought for about $20.01 or 0.00099338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $392,655.16 and $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.01151512 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

