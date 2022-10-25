Safeguard Financial LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,640. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

