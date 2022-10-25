Safeguard Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.51. 590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,369. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

