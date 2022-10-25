Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 9.0% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 37.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,212 shares of company stock worth $12,095,753. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,474. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 297.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.