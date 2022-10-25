SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €111.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €111.00 ($113.27) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP traded down €0.06 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting €91.34 ($93.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.16.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

