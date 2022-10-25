Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 219,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,167,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

