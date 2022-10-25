Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Lifted by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after buying an additional 890,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. 1,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.