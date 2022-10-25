Scotiabank Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$23.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$21.75 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 29,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,417. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

