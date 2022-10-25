Seagate Technology (STX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Seagate Technology Stock Performance
Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.19. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $117.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
