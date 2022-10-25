SeaSpine (SPNE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect SeaSpine to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. SeaSpine has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect SeaSpine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SeaSpine Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.33. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaSpine

SPNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SeaSpine by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

