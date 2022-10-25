Secret Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $1,184.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00566524 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $342.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

