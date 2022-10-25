SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. 11,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

