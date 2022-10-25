Serum Tops One Day Volume of $31.24 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $95.43 million and $31.24 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,966.98 or 0.29756419 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

