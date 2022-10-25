Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.95.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $212.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.93.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $275,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

