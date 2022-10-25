Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at $55,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BSRR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.