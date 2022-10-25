Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,815 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 298.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.38. 29,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 206.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.