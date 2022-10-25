Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.78. 18,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,502. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average is $136.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

