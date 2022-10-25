Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,555 shares of company stock worth $3,395,470 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Five9 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,353. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

