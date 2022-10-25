Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS traded up $5.99 on Tuesday, reaching $208.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average of $179.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.