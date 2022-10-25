Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 54.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.48. 67,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $62.49.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

