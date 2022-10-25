Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,196 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $15,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

