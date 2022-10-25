Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

