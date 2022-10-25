Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.81

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Sino Land Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Sino Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.2476 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

