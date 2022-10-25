SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $136.77 million and $8.21 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,972.62 or 0.29769302 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011628 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.