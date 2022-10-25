SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Cut to $23.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.77% from the company’s previous close.

SGH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SGH opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 99.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SMART Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.