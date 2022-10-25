Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,414.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,414.60 ($17.09).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

SN opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.20) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,035.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.00.

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,200.00%.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

