SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $377.00 Price Target at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $385.00 to $377.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.04% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.20.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG opened at $203.74 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.00 and a 200-day moving average of $274.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

