SOMESING Price Up 2.2% This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $55.26 million and $2.72 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,479,879 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

