Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.61

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

