SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89, Briefing.com reports. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

SouthState Stock Up 0.6 %

SSB stock opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,279,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at $76,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SouthState by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

