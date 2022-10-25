SP Asset Management Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.51. 112,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

