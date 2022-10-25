SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $28,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 168,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.
