SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,784,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,248,000 after acquiring an additional 447,921 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 320.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after purchasing an additional 897,210 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,466,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,466,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,535,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BIL stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $91.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46.

