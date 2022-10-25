SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after acquiring an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,724,000 after acquiring an additional 614,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 146,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,151. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.35.

