SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.96% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $24,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

