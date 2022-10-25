SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after acquiring an additional 180,105 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 69,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

