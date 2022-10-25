Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. On average, analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spirit Airlines Trading Up 2.8 %
SAVE opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
