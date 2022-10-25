Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAVE stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

