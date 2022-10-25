Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spirit Airlines Stock Up 2.8 %
SAVE stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
