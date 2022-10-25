Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $8.77

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $9.16. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 6 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

