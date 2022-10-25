Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 560 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.27. 5,621,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a PE ratio of 306.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.