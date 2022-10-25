ssv.network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. ssv.network has a market cap of $95.39 million and $1.75 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $9.54 or 0.00048846 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,702.27 or 0.29280505 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011436 BTC.

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

