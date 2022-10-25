ssv.network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. ssv.network has a market cap of $95.39 million and $1.75 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $9.54 or 0.00048846 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002922 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,702.27 or 0.29280505 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011436 BTC.
ssv.network Profile
ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.
ssv.network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.