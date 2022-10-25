Stacks Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $326.96 million and $11.72 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

