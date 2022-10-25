Status (SNT) Hits One Day Volume of $7.10 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $98.74 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003271 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00044721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02767287 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,845,358.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

