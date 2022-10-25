Steem Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $90.22 million and $40.89 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021108 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00272025 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00116629 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00745907 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00563214 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00241304 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars.
