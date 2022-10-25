Stellar Market Cap Hits $2.87 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $102.44 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,564 coins and its circulating supply is 25,593,770,461 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

