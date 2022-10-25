Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded up $6.38 on Tuesday, reaching $511.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,196. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.31 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $200.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $540.18 and its 200 day moving average is $548.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.